Traffic snarls down in Delhi, L-G Sandhu reevaluates progress on fixes

NEW DELHI: Traffic congestion has reduced significantly at several major hotspots across the national capital, with Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday reviewing the impact of traffic management measures and directing the police to expand the use of artificial intelligence and digital enforcement systems for round-the-clock monitoring.

Reviewing the progress of measures initiated after his April 2 meeting, the L-G was informed that the average congestion length, measured using Google Maps at 15-minute intervals, declined to 32.43 km during April-June 25 from 48.25 km during January-March. The meeting was attended by several senior police officers, including Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha.

Officials said month-on-month congestion has significantly reduced across 34 out of 62 identified priority hotspots under the citizen-centric ‘Project Sangam’. Work has so far been completed at these 34 locations, while interventions at the remaining 28 hotspots will be taken up subsequently.

Among the biggest improvements, traffic congestion dropped 82.59 per cent at Pushta Road (Kailash Nagar), 74.29 per cent at Khajuri Chowk and 66.01 per cent at the Teen Murti roundabout. However, congestion increased at four locations due to factors such as road construction. Naraina Flyover recorded a 1.28 per cent rise, South Extension Part-I 7.55 per cent, Max Hospital, Saket 14.93 per cent, and Bhavbhuti Marg 349.87 per cent.

Persistent bottlenecks at Dwarka Mor, Sarai Kale Khan, Mukarba Chowk and Dabri Gol Chakkar were also flagged for urgent infrastructural and operational intervention. Regular coordination meetings and joint surveys with agencies including DMRC, PWD, NHAI, DTC, NDMC and MCD are underway to remove encroachments and improve traffic flow.

Appreciating the efforts being undertaken, the Lieutenant-Governor said he would personally visit the identified locations to assess improvements.