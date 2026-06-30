Wangchuk calls for a day-long fast as CJP protest enters Day 10

NEW DELHI: The protest led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi entered its 10th day on Monday, with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke highlighting recent student deaths and accusing the government of failing to respond to the families affected.

In a series of posts on X, Dipke named students Pradeep Meghwal, Aakansha Chaturvedi, Amaira Kumar and Kahaan Patel, alleging that their families were being forced to “beg for justice”. He claimed that no representative of the government had reached out to the grieving families to express regret or offer condolences.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk continued his indefinite hunger strike for a second day in support of the CJP protest and the issues concerning Ladakh. Calling on the citizens to join the movement, Wangchuk urged people to observe a day-long fast in solidarity with demands for education reforms, administrative accountability and environmental protection.

Focus on NEET irregularities

The CJP protest, which began on June 20, focuses on alleged irregularities in examinations, particularly NEET, while also raising concerns over electoral issues such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.