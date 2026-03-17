Delhi University VC hosts dialogue with students in informal 'coffee with vice-chancellor' session

NEW DELHI: In a move more reminiscent of a candid talk show than a formal university engagement, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh stepped out of the administrative shadows and into a coffee-fuelled conversation with students, evoking a vibe similar to Karan Johar hosting an intimate campus edition of Koffee with Karan.
The inaugural session of “Coffee with Vice-Chancellor,” held at the VC’s office on Tuesday, brought together ten students from Miranda House for an unusually direct and informal exchange. For a role often criticised as distant and inaccessible, Singh’s approach marked a notable shift, literally pulling up a chair to listen.
Over cups of coffee, discussions ranged from Artificial Intelligence to the purpose of education. On AI, Singh advised, “Make AI your assistant, not your master,” encouraging students to embrace technology without fear and highlighting India’s rapid digital transformation through systems such as UPI.
Beyond technology, the session took on a deeper tone. On Value Addition Courses (VACs) and Skill Enhancement Courses (SECs), Singh emphasised that education is not merely about degrees, but about shaping responsible, value-driven individuals. “The goal is to become good human beings, underscoring the role of education in instilling both ethics and a sense of purpose,” he said.
In a moment that resonated strongly with the all-women audience, Singh also spoke of the need for “brilliant daughters” to lead India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, a vision associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He additionally assured students of increased campus safety, including expanded CCTV coverage.
Moderated by Prof. Rajni Abbi, the session allowed students to voice concerns ranging from academics to infrastructure, something many said they had never experienced so directly before.
One student commented, “For a university where top administration is often seen as distant, this felt different. Less lecture, more listening. Less hierarchy, more dialogue.”
She added, “If this first session is anything to go by, Delhi University’s new ‘coffee culture’ might just brew a stronger connection between those who run the institution and those who live it every day.”