AI plans special plane to bring NY-Delhi flight passengers from Ireland

NEW DELHI: The ordeal is set to continue for the 232 passengers and eight crew members currently in Ireland after their New York–Delhi flight was diverted there on Tuesday. As technical issues in flight AI 102 are still being rectified, Air India plans to send a special flight from India or Zurich to Ireland on Wednesday to bring them back, sources said.
The special flight was scheduled to reach Shannon International Airport by afternoon, and the passengers are expected to reach Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport by Wednesday night.
The flight was originally scheduled to arrive at Terminal 3 at 7.30 pm on Monday after a journey of 15 hours and 40 minutes from New York. When it finally reaches IGIA by Wednesday night, the delay would be nearly 50 hours. Air India has not provided exact arrival or departure timings for the special flight, sources said.
Flight AI 102, an Airbus A350-900 aircraft, was diverted to Ireland after flying for six hours from JFK airport. According to sources, “The pilots detected vibrations in the aircraft on and off midair. They then decided to divert it to the nearest available airport.” Air India termed it a precautionary landing. An Air India source said, “Our passengers are quite comfortable in Ireland. We have accommodated them in hotels and are assisting them in every possible manner.”
Engineers are working to fix the technical issue in the aircraft. “They have not yet rectified it and are on the job. If it is set right, the flyers can return on the same aircraft. We are, however, ready with a special flight to bring them back on Wednesday afternoon,” the source added.
In a statement issued on Monday, Air India said, “The aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical inspections. While such precautionary diversions are determined by our uncompromising commitment to safety, we regret the inconvenience caused to our guests.”