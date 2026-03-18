Bharat Taxi crosses 21 lakh users, 2.3 lakh drivers: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: A Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the cooperative-led ride-hailing platform Bharat Taxi has 21.34 lakh registered users and 2.31 lakh drivers as of March 1.

Bharat Taxi, established by eight national cooperative institutions, was officially launched on February 5. “As on March 1, 2026, Bharat Taxi has 21.34 lakh registered users and 2.31 lakh registered ‘Sarathis’ (drivers),” Shah said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

At present, the service operates in Delhi-NCR cities—Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad—and in Gujarat cities including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Somnath and Dwarka. The platform aims to expand in a phased manner across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, offering services up to the tehsil level over the next three years, he said.

Shah said Bharat Taxi operates on a zero-commission model, with direct distribution of profits to drivers, positioning it as a homegrown alternative to aggregator platforms. The platform offers transparent fares, a user-friendly app interface, real-time vehicle tracking, multilingual support and 24x7 customer service.