Heavy rain and thunderstorms disrupt flight operations at Delhi airport, 22 flights diverted

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms severely impacted flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, with 22 arriving flights diverted to neighbouring airports. Many arrival and departure flights have been delayed since 7 pm, with delays ranging from half an hour to 90 minutes due to rain, according to its website.
According to Flightradar24, a few of the diverted flights are: an Air India flight from Mumbai to Delhi (AI 2440) was diverted to Udaipur; an AI flight from Nagpur (AI 466) was diverted to Lucknow; and an AI flight from Goa (AI 488) was diverted to Amritsar. The position of two Spicejet flights from Patna and Bangalore which were supposed to land at Delhi, has not been updated, and there is no information about them.
Air India said in a travel advisory, “Heavy rain and thunderstorms may affect flight operations to/from Delhi this evening.” IndiGo asked all flyers to start early to the airport as traffic had slowed down on many routes towards airports due to the rain.
SpiceJet put out an advisory at 8.15 pm stating, “Due to bad weather in Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected.” It asked passengers to check their flight status on the airline’s website.