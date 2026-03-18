Install audio traffic signals for safer crossings, Delhi Speaker urges L-G

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has requested L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu to install audio traffic signals in order to help vulnerable pedestrians like senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

In a letter dated March 16, Gupta expressed concern over the daily challenges faced by vulnerable pedestrians and stated that visibility issues are faced by a large number of people in the city.

While citing data from the Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, the Delhi Assembly Speaker said that nearly 60 lakh people in the national capital suffer from various vision impairments. An estimated 12 to 18 lakh people are living with significant low vision, many of whom are senior citizens, he said.