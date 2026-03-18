Rs 1.52 crore compensation for man left 100% disabled in 2022 road crash

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 1.52 crore as compensation to a man who suffered 100 per cent permanent disability following a road accident in 2022.

Presiding Officer Sudeep Raj Saini was hearing a claim petition filed by Bharat Ghai, who sustained severe head injuries after being struck by a speeding car on February 11, 2022.

According to an order dated March 16, the tribunal stated, “It stands proved on the touchstone of preponderance of probabilities that the accident in question was caused due to rash and negligent driving of a motor vehicle, being driven and owned by respondent no. 1, thereby causing injuries to the petitioner.” The tribunal further said that the accident caused a brain injury, leaving the petitioner bedridden.

“The petitioner is completely dependent on others for his daily needs and medical care. Therefore, it is evident that the petitioner would require the services of at least one full-time attendant throughout his lifetime,” it said.

Rejecting the defence of the driver’s legal representatives that the vehicle was not involved in the accident, the tribunal relied on the FIR, chargesheet, medical records and eyewitness testimony to conclude that the accident occurred due to negligent driving. It stated, “The petitioner has suffered 100 per cent functional disability.”