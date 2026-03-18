Nine members of a family, including three children, killed in massive fire in southwest Delhi

NEW DELHI: Nine people were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out in a four-storey building in southwest Delhi’s Palam area on Wednesday morning, officials said.
According to the fire officials, a call regarding the blaze was received at 7 am from a house located in a building in Palam. Thirty-one fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and rescue people.
A senior police officer said that the fire was in a cloth shop located at Ram Market, Palam and staff immediately rushed to the spot.
The fire had broken out in a four-storey building situated at WZ-124A, Ram Chowk Market. The basement, ground floor, and first floor housed a cloth and cosmetic showroom owned by Rajender Kashyap (market pradhan), while his family resided on the second and third floors, the officer said.
Ten people were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals through ambulances. In Manipal Hospital, eight people were declared dead — Pravesh (35), Kamal (40), Ashu (32), Lado (70), Himanshi (22), and three minor girls aged 12 years, six years, and five years.
In IGI Hospital, a 38-year-old woman was declared brought dead, while a 40-year-old man and a two-year-old girl were under treatment. A youth shifted to Safdarjung Hospital with 25 per cent burn injuries.
The fire has been successfully doused after intensive firefighting and rescue operations. The FSL team has been called for inspection. All concerned agencies and local police are present at the spot, police said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident
“Extremely distressed to learn about the unfortunate fire incident at a multi-story residential building at Palam. As per the information received, 6 feared dead, few people still trapped inside the building. District Administration, Delhi Fire Service Department & Delhi Police are leading rescue operation. Magisterial enquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. Praying for everyone's safety!” Gupta wrote on X.