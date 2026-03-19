After years of neglect, Delhi's 400-year-old Barapullah Bridge restored by ASI

NEW DELHI: The 400-year-old Barapullah Bridge, which had fallen into a dilapidated state after years of neglect as recently as 2024, has been restored to its former glory by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Located beneath the modern Barapullah flyover and behind the Nizamuddin railway station, the historic structure has undergone a two-phase restoration project, which has been completed, ASI officials say.

According to Rajkumar Patel, superintending archaeologist in the ASI’s Delhi circle, the first phase of the work, which was the removal of large quantities of debris, had begun in January 2025. The second phase, involving structural restoration, was completed between October 2025 and February 2026. “The structure now mostly resembles the original Mughal structure and is open for the public to visit,” he says.

The restoration process began after a site visit by then-Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in August 2024. The Barapullah drain flowing beneath the bridge had also become choked with untreated sewage, adding to the effects of heavy urbanisation.

On Wednesday, however, the bridge presented a different picture. Several bituminous layers were removed to reveal the original material of the bridge, which was Delhi quartzite. While near the edges of the bridge, one can see the original material, the middle pathway had to be repaired as it was damaged from years of use.

Following debris removal, the level of the bridge is now significantly lower than what it was a year ago.

Middle pathway repaired

Several bituminous layers were removed to reveal the original material of the bridge, which was Delhi quartzite. While near the edges of the bridge, one can see the original material, the middle pathway of the bridge had to be repaired as it was damaged from years of use