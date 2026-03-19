'Don’t be lax’: Delhi HC steps in to prevent communal flare-up in Uttam Nagar ahead of Eid

It observed that the apprehensions in the petition arose from the incident of the death of a youth in the area on March 4, and therefore, the police must be "extra cautious" and ensure that "all sections of society maintain restraint considering the past incident".

"We thus direct the police and civil administration of the area to take all required action, permissible under law, to ensure that the situation does not take any ugly turn and an atmosphere is created conducive to peaceful and dignified observance of the festival of Eid, which is likely to be tomorrow," the court ordered.

"Police bandobast to be made should be such as will instil a sense of safety and security in all. The authority shall also ensure that no one from any section of the society is permitted to play any kind of mischief, having the potential of creating any untoward situation," it further said.

The court added that if, upon assessment of the situation, a need is felt to strengthen the arrangements, such measures shall be forthwith taken by the authorities.

"The situation as described in the petition not only calls upon authorities to be at constant strict vigil but it also calls upon members of different sections of society to maintain restraint and conduct themselves in a manner which may promote peace and harmony and not cause any situation which may turn ugly," the bench further said.

The court issued notice on the PIL and listed it for hearing on April 6.

Advocate Sanjay Lao, standing counsel for Delhi Police, assured that adequate police personnel from Dwarka district, additional force from Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed to ensure Eid passes without incident.

Since March 5, adequate police arrangements have been made on a round-the-clock basis in Uttam Nagar JJ colony as well as the neighbouring areas, and several preventive actions have been taken, Lao told the court.

He informed that eight companies of armed police personnel are present in all eleven areas under police stations in Dwarka district and hundreds of police personnel are on vigil.

He further said that 50 inflammatory posts were taken down from social media platforms following monitoring of online platforms and requests have been made to take down about 170 such posts to date.

Extensive verification has also been undertaken of over 8,000 persons in the area , "aman committees" have been formed at every police station and 30 meetings have been held with the heads of religious places in the last two weeks, the police counsel further said.

"Please tell the authorities not to be lax. Whatever happens in Delhi has its ripple," the bench told the Delhi Police counsel.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, said the area is "saturated with security" and the police have done commendable work.