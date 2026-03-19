Drainage plan cleared, fuel supply reviewed in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its 43rd meeting held at Lok Niwas on Wednesday, reviewed key disaster preparedness measures for the national capital. The meeting was chaired by the Lieutenant Governor and co-chaired by the Chief Minister.

The Authority granted in-principle approval to the Delhi Urban Flood Mitigation Plan, with a proposed outlay of Rs 21,000 crore. The plan focuses on strengthening drainage infrastructure, desilting major drains, constructing additional stormwater channels, and deploying real-time flood monitoring systems to reduce waterlogging during the monsoon. The Chief Minister stressed timely implementation ahead of the rainy season.

A key decision was the establishment of a state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and an Integrated Command and Control Centre. These facilities will enable real-time coordination, predictive analytics using AI and satellite data, and faster response to disasters such as floods, earthquakes, fires and chemical emergencies. The L-G directed departments to expedite execution, while the Chief Minister said disaster resilience remains a top priority, guided by the Prime Minister’s 10-point agenda on disaster risk reduction.