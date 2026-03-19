Dry fruit prices surge up to 50 per cent in Delhi as supply affected

NEW DELHI: Dry fruit prices in the Capital have risen by up to 50% amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted supplies of several items, including medicinal herbs, traders said on Wednesday.

Rajiv Bhatia, president of the Khari Baoli Market Association which is the hub of wholesale markets for spices and dry fruits, said prices of dry fruits have increased by 20-50 per cent as traders are facing supply shortages due to the conflict.

“Except for cashew, most dry fruits are imported from West Asian countries, and supplies have come to a halt. Ahead of Eid, demand for dates has increased,” he said.