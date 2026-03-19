IMD predicts more rainfall in Delhi today, orange alert issued

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds in the capital on Thursday, a day after stormy weather disrupted normal life across the city.

Dust storms and lightning-lit skies swept across Delhi on Wednesday evening, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert and inform all State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs). Adverse weather conditions are expected across all districts of the city.

According to the IMD, an orange alert signifies a “be prepared” status, indicating potential disruptions. “Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are very likely at many places,” the weather office said.

Weather observations showed strong winds across the city, with Pragati Maidan recording the highest gust at 68 kmph, followed by Pusa at 65 kmph. Other areas, including Palam, Lodi Road, IGNOU, Naraina and Pitampura, also witnessed high wind speeds. The strong winds led to power outages in several areas.