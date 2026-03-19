Indira Gandhi International Airport honoured as best airport in South Asia

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been honoured as the 'Best Airport in India and South Asia' at the prestigious 2026 World Airport Awards by Skytrax. It has also improved its ranking among the world’s top 10 airports in the 70+ million passenger category by securing the 3rd position in 2026, a quick climb from its 8th position last year.

The awards were presented at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in London, UK, on Thursday. An official release said the airport, operated and managed by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Airports Limited (GAL)-led consortium, has also improved its overall global ranking to 28th in 2026 from 32nd in 2025, reflecting its continued focus on excellence and service delivery.

"It is the only Indian airport among the world’s top 30 airports," it said.

The awards are based on the World Airport Survey conducted by Skytrax, which captures feedback from passengers across more than 100 nationalities over a seven-month evaluation period. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said, “We are honoured to be recognised as the Best Airport in India and South Asia for the eight consecutive year. This accolade reaffirms our commitment to delivering a world-class passenger experience and motivates us to continuously enhance our services and infrastructure."