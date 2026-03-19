Ricky Kej’s Delhi concert nearly hit by Air India cancellation chaos

NEW DELHI: Three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej and his band found themselves in an unenviable situation on Thursday morning when they were almost forced to cancel a crucial concert in New Delhi after Air India suddenly cancelled their flight from Bengaluru. The cancellation came to their attention only upon arriving at the terminal.

Compounding the issue, the airline staff reportedly offered the trio only a flight to Delhi scheduled 12.5 hours later, despite the availability of seats on an earlier flight departing just an hour later.

Flight AI 2804, originally scheduled to depart at 9.55 am, was cancelled. However, the airline’s website continued to display the flight as operational, leading to further confusion among passengers.

Kej expressed his frustration at what he described as “deceptive” behaviour by the airline. Speaking to this reporter, the Padma Shri awardee said, “As we were entering Terminal 2 through a DigiYatra gate, we were informed that our flight had been cancelled. When I approached the Air India counter to explore alternatives, many other passengers who had just learned of the cancellation in a similar manner were also upset and seeking options.”