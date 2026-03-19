Six held, 269 LPG cylinders seized in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police have arrested six individuals in separate operations and recovered a total of 269 LPG cylinders from them amid cooking gas crunch.

In the first incident, cops raided a location in Rajpur Khurd village on Tuesday, recovering 223 cylinders. This included 16 filled domestic cylinders, 45 empty domestic cylinders, and 162 empty commercial cylinders. Officials also seized an electronic weighing machine and eight safety caps, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said.

The premises were operating as an illegal storage facility without a valid license, posing a serious threat to public safety in the area.

Two people, Hitesh Rathi (38) and Arvind Kumar (40), were arrested on the spot. Both failed to provide valid licenses or satisfactory explanations for storing the cylinders. Officials from the Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Department and representatives from the gas company verified the recovered cylinders. A case has been registered under sections of the BNS and Essential Commodities Act at Maidan Garhi police station, and a probe is ongoing.