24-year-old man stabbed to death over garbage tiff in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death following a quarrel with a neighbour over throwing garbage in northwest Delhi’s Rajpura, Gurmandi area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, a PCR call was received on Wednesday at 11.08 pm regarding a quarrel at A-365, Rajpura, Gurmandi. On receiving the information, staff from Model Town police station immediately reached the spot. It was found that Sumit, a resident of Rajpura, had sustained multiple stab injuries and was admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital, where he was later declared dead, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that a quarrel had taken place between the deceased and his neighbour Suraj (18) over throwing garbage in the staircase of the building. During the altercation, the accused allegedly brought a knife from his room and stabbed Sumit multiple times in the back.

Amit Kumar, the brother of the deceased and an eyewitness who also sustained injuries during the incident, reported the matter to the police.

A case under Sections 103(1) and 3(4) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered. During the investigation, accused Suraj has been apprehended. The crime and forensic teams inspected the spot, the officer said. Police are examining CCTV footage and further investigation is in progress.