A Bhutan close-up

Bhutanese director Dechen Roder was in India to screen her much acclaimed film - I, the Song - Bhutan's official submission for the international feature film category at the 98th Academy Awards. It was the opening film at the recently held Asian Women's Film Festival organised by the International Association of Women for Radio and Television (IAWRT) in the capital.

This was the 45-year-old Dechen Roder's second feature film and it swept up eight national awards in Bhutan in the categories of Best Director, Best Editor, Best Screenplay, Best Production, Best Original Music Score, Best Actor Female and Male and Best Film In short the film took the Himalayan kingdom by storm. It bagged the Best Director and Critics Picks awards at the Tallin Black festival at a premiere screening. So far, it has been screened in about 30 film festivals and theaters in Bhutan.

The film tells the story of a schoolteacher whose life is turned upside down as she is accused of being in a non-consensual pornographic video and loses her job. Traumatised and shunned, she then travels across Bhutan to track down the woman who resembles her and who she has been mistaken for. The film is nuanced and layered and asks many questions about identity as it unfolds. Excerpts from a conversation with Roder in Delhi after the successful screening of the film at the India International Centre:

Tell us about your leading lady in your film.

Tandin Bidha is one of Bhutan's most well known leading ladies. She has acted in over 45 films and she won the Best Yakushi Pearl award for Best Actor at the Osaka Asian Film Festival in Japan and the best actor, female lead, at the national awards in Bhutan. But I picked her for my film after I watched a film Tandin had directed herself and also acted in. It was an independent film and very different from her usual commercial films she acted in as the lead. I realised she had the range I required.

What prompted you to choose your Director of Photography (DOP) from India for this film?

I wanted to work with a female cinematographer. On the internet, I came across the Indian Women Cinematographers Collective and browsed through their profiles and filmography. It is here that I came across Rangoli Agarwal. While most of the women had very impressive work profiles, what made me choose her is that she had written that she loves mountains. I have just edited her film and we have other joint projects planned.

Is it easy for you to collaborate from Bhutan with Indian crews?

Indian crews need work permits but under the India-Bhutan collaboration so it is quite smooth. There is also the India - Bhutan Foundation which sponsored us to come to India to attend the IAWRT festival.

Give us a bird’s eye view of what the film industry in Bhutan looks like at this juncture especially the infrastructure both to produce and screen films there.

Currently Bhutan produces 20-25 films. Unfortunately we do not have film studios and infrastructure is lacking. We have only six screens of which three are in Thimpu and three in the rest of the country. In the absence of cinema theaters very often filmmakers screen their films in makeshift theaters, school auditoriums, community centres and even in open air grounds. I too have shown my films like this.