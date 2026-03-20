AI chatbot launched to make discussions in House ‘purposeful’

NEW DELHI: To create a dedicated platform for real-time analysis of Bills, reports and legislative records with planned NeVA integration, the Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta unveiled an AI-enabled chatbot, Vidhan Sathi, for its MLAs on Thursday.

The chatbot, set to be rolled out in the upcoming Budget session, will ensure instant summaries, searchable records and voice access to simplify legislatures’ work. The Delhi Assembly Secretariat stated that it is a decisive step towards data-backed lawmaking, ensuring debates in the House are informed, precise and impactful.

“Members of a legislature are often required to engage with complex laws and policy issues within limited time. The Vidhan Sathi, conceived as a dedicated legislative research and assistance tool, is our effort to ensure they are supported with clarity, context and credible information, so that every discussion in this House is informed, thoughtful, and purposeful,” said Speaker Gupta on Thursday. He noted that the Delhi Assembly is the first legislative body in the country to introduce a dedicated AI-enabled chatbot for its members. Conceived as a legislative research and assistance tool, the platform is designed to support Members with data-based insights and analysis of Bills, Acts and policy issues.