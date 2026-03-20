Air India sends wrong plane to Canada, calls back flight from Chinese airspace

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight from New Delhi to Canada with 280 passengers and 10 crew members had to return midway on Thursday while it was flying in Chinese airspace, as the airline had dispatched an aircraft that was not legally permitted by Canadian authorities into its airspace. The air turnback was made after the ground staff of the airline realised that the wrong aircraft had been dispatched, said sources.

Canada permits the Extended Range (ER) Boeing aircraft from India, but not the Long Range (LR) aircraft. Air India had dispatched an LR aircraft due to a documentation blunder from its side, revealed sources.

AI 185, a Boeing 777-232 LR, had taken off at 12.18 pm from Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to the flight tracking platform, Flightradar24. The plane was approaching the Kunming area in China when it decided to return.

A source said, “The flight had flown for nearly 3.5 hours when the crew was alerted by the Air India ground staff team that the aircraft being flown by them would not be permitted inside Canada since it was a Long Range One. The cockpit crew then decided to turn back and got permission from the Air Traffic Control at IGIA to return.”