Amid flight chaos, Grammy winner Ricky Kej concert nearly off

NEW DELHI: Indian music composer and three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej and his band nearly had to cancel a crucial concert in New Delhi after Air India cancelled their Bengaluru-Delhi flight on Thursday morning. The trio learnt about the cancellation while entering the terminal.

According to Kej, airline staff offered them only a flight nearly 12.5 hours later, despite seats being available on another Air India flight departing about an hour later. Flight AI 2804, scheduled to depart at 9.55 am, was shown as operational on the airline’s website even after being cancelled, he alleged.

Kej said he was aggrieved over the “deceptive” conduct of airline staff. “As we were entering Terminal 2 through a DigiYatra gate, we were told we could not go inside as our flight had been cancelled. At the Air India counter, several passengers who learnt about the cancellation similarly were discussing alternatives with the staff,” the Padma Shri awardee told this newspaper.