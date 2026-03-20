Amid flight chaos, Grammy winner Ricky Kej concert nearly off

NEW DELHI: Indian music composer and three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej and his band nearly had to cancel a crucial concert in New Delhi after Air India cancelled their Bengaluru-Delhi flight on Thursday morning. The trio learnt about the cancellation while entering the terminal.
According to Kej, airline staff offered them only a flight nearly 12.5 hours later, despite seats being available on another Air India flight departing about an hour later. Flight AI 2804, scheduled to depart at 9.55 am, was shown as operational on the airline’s website even after being cancelled, he alleged.
Kej said he was aggrieved over the “deceptive” conduct of airline staff. “As we were entering Terminal 2 through a DigiYatra gate, we were told we could not go inside as our flight had been cancelled. At the Air India counter, several passengers who learnt about the cancellation similarly were discussing alternatives with the staff,” the Padma Shri awardee told this newspaper.
He said the airline offered a 10 pm flight, citing non-availability of seats earlier. “I have a crucial concert in Delhi on Friday. Our band members are arriving from different cities and we need to rehearse together today. We cannot perform without rehearsing,” he said, adding that the delay would have forced him to cancel the show.
While the trio were waiting near the terminal, two staff members at Kempegowda International Airport, Vivek and Chandran, offered to help. “They checked and found tickets on an Air India flight at 11 am and intervened on my behalf with the airline staff to accommodate us. The airline agreed. The staff had earlier said no tickets were available, which was false and misleading. They must have planned to sell those tickets to other flyers,” Kej alleged, expressing gratitude to the airport staff.
Responding, Air India sources said passengers are informed of flight changes through automated messages sent via phone and email, adding that Kej may not have shared personal contact details if the booking was made through a travel agent.