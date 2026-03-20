HC pulls up Centre for failing to provide timeline on filling vacancies in minorities panel

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up the Centre for failing to provide a "timeline" for completing the process of appointments the vacant posts of chairperson and members in the National Commission for Minorities (NCM).

Noting that it had earlier sought an affidavit specifically on the timeline for filling the vacancies, a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked the deputy secretary in the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs to explain the lapse within two weeks.

"We fail to appreciate how the averments in the affidavit describe or throw any light on the timeline which will be followed for ensuring the appointment of the chairperson and other members of the commission," the court said.

"See how casually the court order has been taken. The court has been taken for a ride. Who is this officer? See the affidavit filed by the officer. We need to summon him and ask him what the expression timeline means. Better you summon him in your chambers," the bench told Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma.

The court observed that the affidavit "only stated" that the ministry has initiated the necessary action for appointment to the vacant posts, and that biodata and nominations from various sources were under examination.

The affidavit stated that the proposals were being examined and the matter was under active consideration of the competent authority.

The matter would be heard next on July 3.

On February 6, the court had asked the Centre to file a "better affidavit" on the issue of filling up the vacancies that had left the NCM non-functional, and state details of the appointment process as well as the timeline for its conclusion.