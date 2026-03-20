Over 1,387 MT legacy waste cleared in MCD railway clean-up campaign

NEW DELHI: The City SP Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is carrying out a special drive to remove legacy waste accumulated over the years along railway tracks. As of March 18, a total stretch of 2,185 metres has been cleared and 1,388.6 metric tonnes of legacy waste have been successfully removed.

With the campaign now reaching its final stage, the work is being executed in a planned and accelerated manner along approximately 6.5 kilometres of railway track.

During the initial assessment, the waste appeared to be limited to the surface; however, during execution, it was found that at several locations the waste extended to a depth of 1 to 1.5 metres, making the task more challenging.

Accordingly, adequate resources have been deployed for the execution of this campaign, and around 20 to 30 sanitation workers have been continuously engaged in the operation. In addition, three JCB machines, five refuse compactors, five Hyva trucks, 10 auto-tippers, and three e-rickshaws are being utilised for waste removal. Currently, the entire operation is being carried out under the supervision of the concerned engineers.

Along with the railway authorities, work is being undertaken simultaneously at four different locations. At present, approximately 350 to 450 metric tonnes of waste remains, which is targeted to be cleared within the next one week. Earlier, on March 16, a sanitation campaign was conducted along the railway tracks extending from Kirari Phatak to Nangloi in the Rohini Zone.