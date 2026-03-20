Premium petrol price up Rs 2, industrial diesel up Rs 22; no change in normal petrol, diesel rates

NEW DELHI: The price of premium or higher-grade petrol price on Friday was increased by Rs 2 per litre while the rate of bulk diesel sold to industrial users was hiked by about Rs 22 a litre, reflecting the spike in global oil prices amid conflict in the Middle-East.

However, the price of normal petrol and diesel remains unchanged.

Premium 95-Octane petrol price in Delhi has been increased from Rs 99.89 per litre to Rs 101.89 in the national capital, industry sources said.

Alongside, bulk or industrial diesel prices were hiked from Rs 87.67 per litre to Rs 109.59 in Delhi.

International oil prices touched USD 119 per barrel on Thursday on intensifying Iran war, before pulling back to around USD 108 a barrel.

A litre of normal petrol in Delhi continues to cost Rs 94.77 while the same grade diesel comes for Rs 87.67 a litre.

Normal petrol typically has an octane rating of 91-92 and is suitable for standard engines, offering adequate performance for everyday driving.

Premium petrol, on the other hand, has a higher octane rating of 95-98, making it ideal for high-performance or high-compression engines.

At a media briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said there is no increase in prices of normal petrol and diesel.

"Some increase is reported in the premium category which hardly makes up for 2-4 per cent of the entire petrol (sold in the country)," she said.

"There is no increase in price for the common man.Pricing decisions, she said, are taken by oil companies independently as petrol and diesel pricing was deregulated in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

"It (pricing) is decided by oil marketing companies. Government does not regulate petrol and diesel prices," she added.