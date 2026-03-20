Sanjay Park in Delhi to get new Arogya Mandir facility

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday laid the foundation stone of an ‘Arogya Mandir’ at Sanjay Park in the Shakarpur area. The event was graced by Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, who attended as the chief guest.

On the occasion, Member of Parliament Harsh Malhotra, MLA Abhay Verma, Chairman of Shahdara South Zone, Councillor Ram Kishore Sharma, along with other public representatives, senior municipal officials, and a large number of local residents, were present.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor said that initiatives like ‘Arogya Mandir’ are an important step in ensuring that people receive accessible and quality healthcare services within their locality. He further stated that the objective of the MCD is to ensure access to healthcare services for every citizen. The construction of the Arogya Mandir will strengthen primary healthcare services at the local level and reduce the need for residents to travel far for minor treatments.

Additionally, the Mayor directed officials to complete the construction work in a time-bound, transparent, and quality-driven manner so that citizens can benefit at the earliest. He also emphasised that the Corporation will continue to prioritise such public welfare projects in the future. Other public representatives also expressed their views during the event, stating that this project will prove to be a milestone in the development of the area.