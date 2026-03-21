300 new electric buses flagged off by Delhi CM in a push for green mobility

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday laid the foundation for several key transport initiatives from the Indraprastha Bus Depot, marking a major step towards cleaner and modern public mobility in the city.

She flagged off 300 new electric buses, launched a new inter-state e-bus service connecting Nanaksar (Delhi) to Ghaziabad, and laid the foundation stone for a multi-storey office building of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Gupta also launched the EV incentive portal and oversaw the disbursal of more than Rs 24 crore in subsidies to 12,877 beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

These initiatives, she said, are aimed at strengthening Delhi’s transition to a green, clean and modern transport system. She said these initiatives are important steps towards building a public transport system that is clean, affordable, safe and future-ready. Green transport, she noted, will not only help reduce pollution but also make daily commuting more convenient for residents.

On EV subsidies, the Chief Minister said that despite earlier announcements, beneficiaries had not received payments on time. The current government has corrected this by introducing a transparent system and transferring more than `24 crore directly into the accounts of 12,877 beneficiaries. The aim is to ensure that citizens receive their entitled benefits on time, she added.