Ahead of Delhi Budget, CM Rekha Gupta engages transgender community on welfare gaps

NEW DELHI: As part of consultations for the upcoming Delhi Budget, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday held an interaction with representatives of the transgender community at the Delhi Secretariat.

Members of the community shared their experiences, expectations, and suggestions, while a detailed discussion was held on issues related to social, economic, and basic civic facilities. Engaging directly with the participants, Gupta listened carefully to their concerns and assured them that the suggestions put forward by the transgender community would be given priority in the upcoming budget. She reiterated that the government aims to present a budget that reflects the needs and aspirations of every section of society.

During the interaction, representatives welcomed the decision to provide free travel in DTC buses through the ‘Saheli Pink Card’ and expressed their gratitude to the chief minister. They said the initiative would make their daily lives easier and contribute significantly to their economic empowerment.

The representatives also put forward several key suggestions. They called for expanding safe and dignified employment opportunities, ensuring accessible and sensitive healthcare services, and promoting skill development and other job-oriented training.