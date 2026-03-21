Chef at 5-star hotel held for burglary at RK Puram area using master key

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man working the night shift as a chef at a five-star hotel was arrested for burgling a house in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area by using a master key to open Chinese locks, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light after a case was registered in this regard on February 18. According to the complainant, a local resident who had left with his family for Rajasthan to attend a wedding, found Rs 3.5 lakh in cash and gold & silver jewellery stolen from their residence upon their return.

As part of the investigation, the police scrutinised CCTV footage from cameras installed in the area. The footage showed a man entering the house after opening the gate, and approximately half an hour later, exiting with the stolen property and fleeing on a scooter. The route taken by the scooter was subsequently tracked.

The accused, identified as Nilesh of the KD Colony, was called for questioning. Initially, he denied any involvement in the matter, noting that he worked the night shift. However, upon sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime. Further probe confirmed that he committed the act during his duty hours.

He further disclosed that he had concealed the stolen jewellery in a scooter parked at his workplace. Police recovered the stolen jewellery and the scooter. He also admitted to committing two more burglary attempts in Ambedkar Basti where he had used the same modus operandi but found nothing valuable to steal.