Death threat to Union minister Jayant Chaudhary, caller claims access to tour schedule

NEW DELHI: Union minister Jayant Chaudhary received a death threat from an unknown caller, prompting a police investigation. The caller also claimed to have access to the minister’s official tour schedule.

Preliminary investigation suggests the suspect is from Murshidabad. Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, received the call around 11 am on March 18.

According to the complaint filed on his behalf, the caller issued death threats and asked whether certain documents sent over the phone had been seen, also referring to few weapons such as an MP5, before disconnecting.

On checking WhatsApp

Messages from the same number, officials found a “government tour programme” of the minister with the words “shoot him” written on it. The sender also shared a location and voice messages containing repeated threats.

When the alleged number was called back and the caller was asked how he obtained the minister’s tour schedule, he allegedly said it was sent to him “from higher command”.