Delhi airport orders probe after lift crash; passengers safe

He said he pressed the alarm button, and staff immediately attended to it and opened the door. “When we came out, we realised that the lift had gone a few inches below the ground floor,” he added.

Airlines charge a high parking fee as well as a considerable sum as a User Development Fee. “Much better maintenance of these facilities is required,” the flyer stated.

An airport source told TNIE, “We are aware of the incident. We are investigating the issue with our parking team.” He added that there were multiple lifts at the airport spread across all its terminals and facilities. “This is the first time such an incident has happened.”

Elaborating on it, a source familiar with the incident said, “Whenever the sensor in the lift fails, this automated action takes place as an inbuilt safety feature so that the lift does not proceed further.”