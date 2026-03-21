Delhi Police arrests Bihar man for sharing AI-generated obscene images of PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a man from Bihar for allegedly posting AI-generated objectionable photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the police, the accused Siddhnath Kumar had allegedly created and circulated objectionable images of the Prime Minister using artificial intelligence tools. He was arrested from Arwal district in Bihar.

A case in connection with the incident has been registered and the accused was brought to Delhi for further questioning.

Police also alleged that the accused had also shared morphed images involving a BJP woman legislator and a foreign woman leader.

Further investigation is underway.