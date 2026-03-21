Delhi under thick security cover for Eid

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements, including enhanced checking and patrolling to ensure a safe, peaceful and harmonious celebration of Eid and Navratri.
It has also cautioned people against sharing rumours, unverified content, or misleading information on social media.
In Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar area, the security has been stepped up in view of the Holi incident in which a 26-year-old youth lost his life.
A police official said, “Comprehensive security arrangements have been put into place to ensure that Eid is celebrated in a safe, peaceful, and harmonious environment across the city. Citizens are urged to act responsibly and refrain from sharing rumours, unverified content, or misleading information on social media.”
Another official stated that preventive checks are being carried out at key locations, with enhanced police presence to maintain law and order and facilitate peaceful celebrations during festibals.
The police have communicated with the resident and market welfare associations and local political representatives to seek their support.
Police said that Dwarka district police has intensified foot patrolling across key areas to ensure safety and maintain law and order. Senior officers and SHOs are leading patrols, enhancing visibility, and engaging with citizens.