Delhi under thick security cover for Eid

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements, including enhanced checking and patrolling to ensure a safe, peaceful and harmonious celebration of Eid and Navratri.

It has also cautioned people against sharing rumours, unverified content, or misleading information on social media.

In Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar area, the security has been stepped up in view of the Holi incident in which a 26-year-old youth lost his life.

A police official said, “Comprehensive security arrangements have been put into place to ensure that Eid is celebrated in a safe, peaceful, and harmonious environment across the city. Citizens are urged to act responsibly and refrain from sharing rumours, unverified content, or misleading information on social media.”