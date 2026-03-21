DJB allows provisional NOC on 25% infra charge payment

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to individual consumers and developing agencies, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has approved a policy reform to ease the burden of infrastructure charges (IFC), which had long been a hurdle in construction and redevelopment across the city.

The DJB has introduced a pragmatic interim solution that will immediately benefit lakhs of people whose projects were stalled due to high upfront IFC payments. Consumers and developers will now be able to obtain a provisional no objection certificate (NOC) by depositing just 25% of the applicable IFC at the stage of building plan approval. The remaining amount will be adjusted later based on the final applicable rates at the time of water connection sanction.

In recent years, changes in the IFC calculation methodology—shifting from occupancy-based assessment to floor-area-based charges—led to a sharp increase in costs. In many cases, charges rose by five to even 10 times, creating a heavy financial burden and halting construction and redevelopment activity across Delhi. As a result, many property owners were unable to secure NOCs, delaying building approvals and redevelopment projects.

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “We were receiving repeated complaints that high IFC was stopping people from building their homes. This was neither fair to citizens nor efficient for the system. So, we decided to fix it with a practical and humane approach. We are reshaping the system to suit people, not forcing people to struggle with the system. With just 25% payment, construction can begin. The remaining amount will be fairly adjusted later.”