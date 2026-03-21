New way, new-look staff at NDLS in colour-coded uniforms coming soon

NEW DELHI: A regular day at New Delhi Railway Station may soon look and feel different. The crowds will still be there, but the way people move through the station is expected to become more organised in the near future.

At the entrance, passengers will likely scan QR codes before stepping in. The system will be introduced on a trial basis to improve how people enter the station. Passengers with reserved tickets, monthly passes, and unreserved tickets will be guided through separate entry points, so movement is more organised and crowding at gates is reduced. The aim is to make entry smoother, especially during peak hours. It will be tested during the heavy festive rush of Diwali and Chhath Puja, when the station handles its highest passenger volume.

The plan comes after a review meeting led by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, with a focus on improving safety and better crowd management. The need for these changes became clear after serious overcrowding in the past, including the 2025 stampede at the station during the festive rush, which led to several deaths and exposed problems in crowd control.