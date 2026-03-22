Assembly prepares for Budget Session

NEW DELHI: Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday reviewed arrangements in the Assembly House ahead of the Budget Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, scheduled from March 23 to 25.

He said, “The forthcoming Budget Session must stand as a reflection of the finest parliamentary traditions, where debate is informed, conduct is measured, and every intervention contributes meaningfully to public purpose.” He added that the House will function with a shared commitment to uphold dignity and ensure high standards of deliberation.

Gupta conducted a comprehensive review to assess preparedness across operational and procedural aspects, emphasising smooth, efficient, and orderly proceedings. He highlighted coordinated readiness, noting that legislative, security, and technical teams have been synchronised. The Speaker directed that the full rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ will be played live by an eminent singer at the start of proceedings.