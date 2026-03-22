Cold morning as temperature drops to 13°C

NEW DELHI: Delhi woke up to a shroud of fog on Saturday, with the minimum temperature dipping to 13 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees below normal, as chilly winds swept across the city. Even as the maximum temperature saw some increase, the national capital remained under the influence of cold winds, a day after recording its coldest March day in six years, IMD said.

The maximum temperature settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, 3.9 notches below the seasonal average. In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, the city recorded 1 mm of rainfall, while humidity levels oscillated between 82 per cent and 100 per cent. On Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD.

No rainfall was recorded on Saturday morning, unlike Friday, when the capital received 7 mm of precipitation.

Station-wise data showed Palam recording a minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees below normal. Lodhi Road logged 13 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below normal, while the Ridge recorded 12.4 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees below normal. Ayanagar reported 12.8 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees below normal.

Delhi’s average rainfall for March stands at 16.2 mm, making it the wettest March since 2023, when the average was 50.4 mm. According to officials, after a consistent dip, daytime temperatures are expected to rise by 4–5 degrees Celsius, followed by another increase of 2–3 degrees later in the week. The city witnessed clear skies on Saturday after three days.