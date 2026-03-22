‘Moderate’ air quality in capital with AQI at 113

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) on Saturday remained in the ‘moderate’ category, with the 24-hour AQI settling at 113.

Data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the AQI at Mandir Marg in central Delhi was 244 at 7 pm. The AQI at Pusa and Anand Vihar was recorded at 194 and 183, respectively.

Meanwhile, several areas recorded ‘satisfactory’ air quality levels, including Najafgarh (57), DTU (72), Shadipur (80), Alipur (80), ITO (86), Lodhi Road (90), North Campus (94), IIT Delhi (96), and Talkatora Garden (100).Due to rain, air quality improved significantly on Friday, with an AQI of 93, marking the first ‘satisfactory’ air day in nearly five months in the city.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, AQI is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category till March 23. As per CPCB, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.