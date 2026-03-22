PWD boards get QR codes for feedback, transparency

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department has introduced display boards with QR/barcodes on all roads undergoing strengthening and re-carpeting across Delhi. The PWD said that this initiative will not only provide information but also enable citizens to share their feedback directly.
As per the new directive, display boards will be installed within seven days of completion of any road work at prominent public locations such as bus queue shelters, major intersections, and high-footfall areas to ensure visibility and accessibility.
Each QR/barcode will give citizens instant access to complete project details, including the name and length of the road, date of last strengthening, contractor/agency details, sanctioned cost, and defect liability period. Importantly, the QR system will also integrate a feedback mechanism, allowing citizens to directly share their experiences, complaints, or suggestions regarding the quality of work, officials said.
PWD Minister Parvesh Verma emphasised the importance of public participation and said, “Transparency is not just about sharing information; it is about listening to the people. With this initiative, citizens will not only know the details of road works but will also be able to give their feedback. This will make the system more responsive and accountable.”
The minister further added, “For your information, we are also ensuring that a proper feedback system is embedded within the QR platform itself. This will create a direct connection between citizens and the department, helping us improve quality and take timely action wherever required.”
To maintain consistency and effectiveness, the PWD has mandated a uniform design for all display boards and strict maintenance protocols. All divisions have been directed to ensure that boards remain clearly visible, QR codes are functional at all times, and information is updated after any subsequent work.
A compliance framework has also been put in place, requiring divisions to submit completion reports within 10 days, along with regular monitoring at the zonal level.
HOW IT WORKS
QR/barcode boards will be installed after road work
Citizens will scan codes to access project details
Details will include road name, length, and date
Information will include contractor, cost, liability period
Feedback mechanism will be integrated in QR system
Citizens will be able to share feedback, complaints and suggestions
System will create direct connect with department
Department will improve quality and take timely action
Boards will remain visible and QR codes functional
Information will be updated after subsequent work