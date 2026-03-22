PWD boards get QR codes for feedback, transparency

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department has introduced display boards with QR/barcodes on all roads undergoing strengthening and re-carpeting across Delhi. The PWD said that this initiative will not only provide information but also enable citizens to share their feedback directly.

As per the new directive, display boards will be installed within seven days of completion of any road work at prominent public locations such as bus queue shelters, major intersections, and high-footfall areas to ensure visibility and accessibility.

Each QR/barcode will give citizens instant access to complete project details, including the name and length of the road, date of last strengthening, contractor/agency details, sanctioned cost, and defect liability period. Importantly, the QR system will also integrate a feedback mechanism, allowing citizens to directly share their experiences, complaints, or suggestions regarding the quality of work, officials said.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma emphasised the importance of public participation and said, “Transparency is not just about sharing information; it is about listening to the people. With this initiative, citizens will not only know the details of road works but will also be able to give their feedback. This will make the system more responsive and accountable.”