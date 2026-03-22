Rs 3,700 cr for Peripheral Expressway land acquisition approved by government

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved the payment of its pending share for land acquisition related to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

The move is expected to ease congestion caused by heavy vehicles and help reduce pollution levels in the national capital. The expressways were designed to divert non-destined traffic, especially trucks, away from Delhi, thereby reducing pressure on city roads.

Taking a swipe at the previous government, CM Rekha Gupta alleged that the project suffered due to a lack of seriousness and political differences with the Centre, leading to deliberate delays in clearing dues and harming city’s interests.

Gupta said the Cabinet recently approved a proposal by the Public Works Department to clear the outstanding amount in a phased manner. Under the plan, Rs 500 crore will be released in the financial year 2025–26 from revised budget estimates to the Union Government or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The remaining Rs 3,203.33 crore will be paid in instalments in the coming years, depending on budgetary provisions.

According to the Chief Minister, the expressways, operational since 2018, have created a protective traffic ring around Delhi through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. She said the payment would resolve long-pending inter-state financial issues and improve coordination with the Centre for future infrastructure projects.