AAP to boycott House if suspensions not revoked

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will boycott the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly if the suspension of four of its legislators is not revoked by the speaker, Leader of Opposition Atishi said on Sunday.
Atishi said the treatment meted out to the Opposition since the formation of the Eighth Assembly is not in line with democratic values or established legislative practices.
Referring to the conduct of proceedings across sessions, she urged the Speaker to ensure the House functions in a fair, lawful and democratic manner.
In her letter, she stated, “After the formation of the Eighth Assembly, both the ruling party and the Opposition unanimously elected you as Speaker with the expectation that, given your experience, the House would function in a democratic and lawful manner. It is well known that in a democratic system, the Legislative Assembly is not merely a platform for the government, but a powerful institution run through the participation of both the ruling party and the Opposition, where the House functions through healthy discussion, dialogue and deliberation. The responsibility of the Opposition is to raise issues in the House and hold the government accountable if it ignores public interest or fails to act in accordance with its promises.”
The Delhi Assembly LoP said, “However, it is with deep regret that I must state that from the first sitting of the first session to the first sitting of the fourth session, your approach towards the Opposition has been not only concerning but also inconsistent with democratic values.
Expelling the entire Opposition, including the Leader of Opposition, from the House for raising issues of public interest and criticising the government, and not only from the House but also from the Assembly premises, is against the dignity of the House.”
Atishi added, “In the history of independent India, there has been no instance in any Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, or even in the country’s highest legislatures—the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha —where the entire Opposition has been expelled not only from the House but also from the Assembly premises.”
“An elected representative chosen through a democratic process has been disrespected and prevented from entering the premises for the entire duration of the session. This is highly condemnable and completely unjustified. It also amounts to a violation of the privileges of an elected representative,”she said.
Yadav slams Delhi govt over unspent budget funds
Devender Yadav alleged that the Rekha Gupta government failed to spend nearly 43 per cent of `57,850 crore meant for schemes. He said only Rs 33,234 crore was utilised. He also flagged borrowing plans, fund shortages, claiming budget promises largely remained unimplemented.