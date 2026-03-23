AAP to boycott House if suspensions not revoked

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will boycott the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly if the suspension of four of its legislators is not revoked by the speaker, Leader of Opposition Atishi said on Sunday.

Atishi said the treatment meted out to the Opposition since the formation of the Eighth Assembly is not in line with democratic values or established legislative practices.

Referring to the conduct of proceedings across sessions, she urged the Speaker to ensure the House functions in a fair, lawful and democratic manner.

In her letter, she stated, “After the formation of the Eighth Assembly, both the ruling party and the Opposition unanimously elected you as Speaker with the expectation that, given your experience, the House would function in a democratic and lawful manner. It is well known that in a democratic system, the Legislative Assembly is not merely a platform for the government, but a powerful institution run through the participation of both the ruling party and the Opposition, where the House functions through healthy discussion, dialogue and deliberation. The responsibility of the Opposition is to raise issues in the House and hold the government accountable if it ignores public interest or fails to act in accordance with its promises.”

The Delhi Assembly LoP said, “However, it is with deep regret that I must state that from the first sitting of the first session to the first sitting of the fourth session, your approach towards the Opposition has been not only concerning but also inconsistent with democratic values.