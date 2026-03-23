Actor, theatre director Amol Palekar to get META award. ‘I was drawn to roles that unsettled me’, he says ahead of felicitation

Palekar’s career in theatre is as old as his career in films. Announced on March 10, he will receive the META award for lifetime achievement on March 25 at the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards night at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium. Excerpts from a conversation with him:

You used to be a bank employee before you entered theatre and then cinema. How did you come into the orbit of greats of the stage like Satyadev Dubey? Was he your first guru in acting, and, now looking back, what are the things you can credit him with for having taught you?

How Dubey was responsible for my accidental entry into theatre or my bank job etc., is in public domain after my memoir Viewfinder was published in November 2024.

What deserves reflection is what I encountered within the process with Dubey. He was not a ‘guru’ in the conventional sense; he shaped you through provocation. He unsettled you, challenged your assumptions, and refused to let you take refuge in comfort or complacency. His influence ranged from the fundamentals of how to stand on stage, to project with clarity, to a deeper understanding of production design, including set and sound. He gave me my first acting role in Chup Court Chalu Hain, and pushed me towards directing my first play, Vallabhpurchi Danta Katha.

What I learnt from him went beyond acting. It was about rigour, honesty, and an uncompromising engagement with the text. He also opened for me a wide landscape of Indian literature across languages, urging me to translate and stage those works in Hindi and Marathi. He insisted that one must remain true to one’s theatrical instincts, without the anxiety of pleasing the audience. He insisted that your performance ought to be intense even for three people in the auditorium. That ethical foundation has stayed with me far more deeply than any technique.

When it comes to the stage, who are your other gurus, besides Dubey?

Beyond Dubey, I have had the privilege of being influenced by several remarkable practitioners of the stage. In my memoir Viewfinder, I have taken the opportunity to acknowledge this debt more fully. It is, in many ways, a tribute to stalwarts such as Shombhu Mitra, Amrish Puri, and Badal Sircar, among others, who have shaped me, sometimes directly or from a distance, as a theatre practitioner.

Each of them expanded my understanding of theatre in a different way - whether it was Shombhuda’s intellectual rigour, Purisaab’s command over performance, or Badalda’s radical reimagining of space and audience. These were not influences one consciously imitated, but forces that quietly recalibrated one’s own practice.