Assembly Budget session to begin today, CM Rekha Gupta to table Economic Survey

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session will commence on Monday with a ‘kheer’ ceremony, even as the Opposition has threatened to boycott the proceedings.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will attend the ceremony and is also likely to table Delhi’s Economic Survey report in the House. Though the Delhi government was formed in 1993, this will be the first time that a Kheer ceremony is being held in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present her second annual budget on March 24. Last year, she had presented her maiden budget worth Rs one lakh crore.

The first day of the session will also witness the tabling of various reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India related to the audit of Delhi’s finances, revenue, and welfare of children in need of care, as well as the Delhi Jal Board, among others. Reports of the Public Accounts Committee and the Privileges Committee will also be tabled. Members are expected to raise issues concerning their constituencies under Rule 280, according to the List of Business.