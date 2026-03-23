Capital wakes up to cloudy morning on Sunday

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed a cloudy morning on Sunday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 15.6 degrees Celsius. However, the weather department has predicted the possibility of light rain along with thunderstorms or lightning for Monday.

In the past few days, the national capital has witnessed intense rain, bringing down temperatures that had earlier soared to nearly 38–39 degrees Celsius. The IMD had predicted that the capital was under a ‘yellow alert’ for very light to light rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

The maximum temperature ranged between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the relative humidity was recorded at 87 per cent at 8:30 a.m. The air quality was ‘moderate’ at 5 a.m., with an Air Quality Index reading of 153, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB classifies an Air Quality Index between zero and 50 as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.