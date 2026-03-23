Delhi High Court quashes stalking case, praises icecream gesture of accused

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR registered against an ice cream vendor accused of stalking and voyeurism in 2018, after noting that a compromise between the parties had been reached.
The court also appreciated the accused’s “benevolent gesture” of offering ice cream to all members of the Model Town police station. Justice Saurabh Banerjee granted relief after noting that there was a voluntary settlement in the matter.
“Upon an overall consideration of the facts and circumstances involved, though this court is mindful that the present FIR has been registered under Sections 354(C) (voyeurism), 354(D) (stalking), 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion), and 384 (extortion) of the IPC, however, as communicated, much water has flowed since then, as the respondent no. 2 is now married and has also been blessed with a child, and she wants to move ahead in her new, stable life,” the judge said.
The judge said that since there was a “voluntary settlement” in the matter, continuing the FIR, registered in 2018 against the petitioner, would be an exercise in futility.
“Accordingly, the present petition is allowed and FIR… registered at PS: Model Town under Sections 354(C), 354(D), 385, 384 of IPC and all proceedings emanating therefrom are hereby quashed,” the judge said.
In the order passed on March 13, the judge further noted, “Since the petitioner is an ice cream vendor, as a benevolent gesture, he wishes to distribute ice cream to the whole staff/personnel of PS: Model Town within a period of one week after coordinating with the investigating officer. This court appreciates this gesture.”
In her statement, the alleged victim also told the court that, pursuant to an agreement reached in January, the accused paid her a settlement amount of Rs 45,000. The prosecution also said it had no objection to the quashing of the FIR.