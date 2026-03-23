Delhi High Court quashes stalking case, praises icecream gesture of accused

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR registered against an ice cream vendor accused of stalking and voyeurism in 2018, after noting that a compromise between the parties had been reached.

The court also appreciated the accused’s “benevolent gesture” of offering ice cream to all members of the Model Town police station. Justice Saurabh Banerjee granted relief after noting that there was a voluntary settlement in the matter.

“Upon an overall consideration of the facts and circumstances involved, though this court is mindful that the present FIR has been registered under Sections 354(C) (voyeurism), 354(D) (stalking), 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion), and 384 (extortion) of the IPC, however, as communicated, much water has flowed since then, as the respondent no. 2 is now married and has also been blessed with a child, and she wants to move ahead in her new, stable life,” the judge said.

The judge said that since there was a “voluntary settlement” in the matter, continuing the FIR, registered in 2018 against the petitioner, would be an exercise in futility.