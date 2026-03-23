Drunk driver hits constable in Janakpuri, held

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Traffic Police constable was injured after being hit by a car whose driver allegedly attempted to flee during a drunken driving check in Janakpuri, police said on Sunday.

Police have seized the vehicle and apprehended the accused driver, Nilesh Kumar, a resident of Dwarka’s Bagdola area, the officials said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near Bharti College on Lal Sai Marg when traffic personnel were conducting routine checks, the official said. The traffic team, signalled a car to stop on suspicion. However, the driver allegedly tried to escape and, in the process, rammed the vehicle into the constable, police said. “The constable was hit head-on and fell onto the bonnet of the car before being thrown onto the road after a few metres,” a senior police officer said.