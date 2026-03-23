Integration of hospitals will increase MBBS and postgraduate seats: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government said the integration of key medical institutions in the capital will not only strengthen healthcare services but also significantly improve medical education, paving the way for a substantial increase in MBBS and postgraduate (PG) seats.

“A key objective of the project is to significantly increase PG seats so that more doctors can receive specialist training and the quality of healthcare can be enhanced,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday.

The government plans to merge Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB), Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) to create an autonomous institution on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences. In addition, efforts are underway to develop Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) into a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.

Similar departments across GTB, DSCI and RGSSH will be integrated, as resources and manpower are currently fragmented, leading to underutilisation. Once merged, faculty members will be pooled. As per medical norms, an associate professor can support two PG seats, while a professor can support three, thereby increasing capacity.

Officials said departments such as radiology, pathology and anaesthesia are likely to see a significant rise in seats. Radiology seats could increase to around 22, pathology to nearly 26, and anaesthesia to about 48. This growth will also be supported by filling vacant faculty positions.

After the move, new faculty will be recruited

Some specialised departments currently do not offer PG seats, particularly at DSCI and RGSSH. After integration, new faculty will be recruited and PG courses introduced. At DSCI, around 26 seats may be added. At RGSSH, about 14 seats are expected.