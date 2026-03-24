7.5 lakh Delhi students have learning gaps, 125 school libraries to get digital upgrade

NEW DELHI: A baseline assessment conducted in September 2025 has flagged foundational literacy and numeracy gaps among nearly 7.5 lakh students in Classes 1 to 8 in Delhi, according to the Economic Survey 2025–26.

Based on the findings, students have been categorised into four levels—beginner, emerging, progressive and proficient—and targeted interventions are being rolled out through readiness modules developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training. These are being implemented for classes 2 to 8 after mid-term exams under the NIPUN Sankalp programme.

The government plans to upgrade 125 school libraries in the current academic session with 20 digital devices, headphones, a kiosk and a charging cart, the survey stated.

The survey said the government will set up 8,777 smart classrooms by the end of March this year. According to the survey, under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Vidya Shakti Mission, structured competitive examination coaching will be provided to 2,200 students annually, with 350 seats reserved for girls.

It said that the Directorate of Education is continuing its focus on inclusive education, with 879 children with severe or profound disabilities enrolled in home-based education programmes in 2025. Under the measure, 286 out-of-school children were mainstreamed into schools, while a functional curriculum for children with intellectual disabilities was implemented in 100 schools.