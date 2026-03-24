Ahead of budget presentation, Delhi Assembly receives hoax bomb threat

The Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat early Tuesday, just hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was set to present the budget at 11:30 am.

According to official sources, the first threatening email arrived at 7:28 am, followed by another sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am.

Police said nothing suspicious has been found so far after the assembly premises were checked, while adding that searches are still underway.

Checks were conducted by different agencies, including the bomb disposal teams, at the Vidhan Sabha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.

"Nothing suspicious found so far. Necessary police arrangements are in place," he said.

The emails reportedly mentioned several high-profile leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Police and security agencies have launched an investigation to trace the source of the emails.

(With inputs from PTI)