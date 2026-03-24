CM Rekha Gupta presents Delhi govt's Rs 1,03,700 crore budget for 2026-27

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the Budget for the 2026-27 financial year with a total outlay of about Rs 1,03,700 crore and said the national capital is progressing rapidly with "triple engine" government.

Describing it as a "green budget", the chief minister said the city is passing through a phase of transition and flagged that a "culture of freebies" had affected the growth rate, adding that the period between 2018 and 2020 saw a fall in revenue.

The budget estimates tax revenue of Rs 74,000 crore, while an allocation of Rs 11,666 crore has been made for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The chief minister also highlighted that Delhi's per capita income is the third highest in the country.

In the infrastructure sector, Rs 5,921 crore has been earmarked for public works department (PWD), while urban development and shelter projects have been allocated Rs 7,887 crore.

"Our aim is safe roads, climate corridors and flawless connectivity," Gupta said. The government allocated Rs 3,942 crore for the power department.

Gupta said the government is working on removal of overhead wiring and has separately allocated Rs 200 crore for this purpose.